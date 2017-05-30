General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur's Vincent Janssen: 'I expected to play more this season'

Vincent Janssen in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen admits that he expected to play more this season, but is confident that he will have more game time in the 2017-18 campaign.
Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen has admitted that he thought he would have received more game time under Mauricio Pochettino this season, but is optimistic about the future.

The 22-year-old scored just six goals in 38 appearances in all competitions, and he only managed to make the starting XI seven times in the Premier League.

Due to his failure to land a regular spot in the team, there have been rumours that Janssen will look elsewhere this summer, but the man himself has insisted that he is hopeful of a better campaign at Spurs next season.

"I would not have minded had the season gone on a bit longer. I would have played more then," Janssen told NOS. "It is clear that this was not my best season, but I still learned a lot.

"We finished second in the Premier League, so I think we can be satisfied. I did not have much of a role in Spurs' successful season. I expected to play more, but this is the way it is.

"But I did develop. That is the way football is sometimes. Of course, it was a disappointing season. This is not what I hoped for. But you can have a bad season. Things have all gone well for me in recent seasons, so a year like this can happen for a young player. I am not afraid next season at Spurs will be like this again. I am very confident. Things can change very fast in football."

Janssen joined Spurs from AZ for a fee thought to be around £17m last summer.

Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
