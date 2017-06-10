Manchester United's third choice goalkeeper Joel Pereira is linked with Benfica, Porto and Sporting Lisbon.

Benfica, Porto and Sporting Lisbon are jostling for the 20-year-old's signature, according to the Daily Mirror.

Pereira, who is third choice at United behind David de Gea and Sergio Romero, spent the first half of last season on loan in Portugal with Belenenses.

The young shot stopper gained plaudits for his performances in his homeland, prompting United boss Jose Mourinho to recall him for a runout in the FA Cup win over Wigan Athletic and a Premier League debut against Crystal Palace.

United are said to be keen to retain Pereira's services and consider him a hot prospect for the future.