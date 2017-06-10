New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United's Joel Pereira linked with move to Portugal

A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
© Getty Images
Manchester United's third choice goalkeeper Joel Pereira is linked with Benfica, Porto and Sporting Lisbon.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 18:41 UK

Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira is said to be attracting interest from clubs in Portugal.

Benfica, Porto and Sporting Lisbon are jostling for the 20-year-old's signature, according to the Daily Mirror.

Pereira, who is third choice at United behind David de Gea and Sergio Romero, spent the first half of last season on loan in Portugal with Belenenses.

The young shot stopper gained plaudits for his performances in his homeland, prompting United boss Jose Mourinho to recall him for a runout in the FA Cup win over Wigan Athletic and a Premier League debut against Crystal Palace.

United are said to be keen to retain Pereira's services and consider him a hot prospect for the future.

Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Read Next:
Man United 'increase Belotti bid to £70m'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Joel Pereira, Sergio Romero, Jose Mourinho, David de Gea, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Manchester United 'increase bid for striker Andrea Belotti to £70m'
 A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic released by Manchester United
 Tiemoue Bakayoko and Yaya Toure during the Champions League match between Manchester City and AS Monaco on February 21, 2017
Chelsea closing in on AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko?
Pereira linked with move to PortugalZlatan: 'I can play for two more years'Spalletti: 'No player forced into Inter stay'Mourinho 'racks up £150,000 hotel bill'Man United 'join Gelson Martins race'
Bryan Robson pays tribute to Paul PogbaBetis youngster signs new contractMerson: 'Morata a gamble for Man United'United 'to spend £200m this summer'Wayne Rooney to see out United contract?
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 