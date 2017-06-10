New Transfer Talk header

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'I can play for two more years'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's agent insists that is client is capable of playing football for another two years.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has announced that he has no plans to retire following his release by Manchester United.

The 35-year-old, whose 2016-17 season was cut short by a serious knee injury, has revealed that he could potentially play for another two years.

The former Sweden international has been linked with a move to Major League Soccer but his representative Mino Raiola has stated that his client will likely remain in Europe for the time being.

"Many clubs have asked for Zlatan," The Mirror quotes him as saying. "He can play two more years and will stay in Europe, 100%."

Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions for United last season, despite his campaign coming to a premature end.

A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
