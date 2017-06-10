Arsenal reportedly decide to join Chelsea and Lazio in the race to try to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has reportedly emerged as a summer transfer target for Arsenal.

The highly-rated Turkish international has previously been linked with a move to Chelsea, but it now appears that their London rivals are showing an interest.

According to Aksam, the Gunners are considering whether to meet the 23-year-old's alleged release clause of £32.5m.

Since making the switch from Hamburg to Leverkusen in 2014, Calhanoglu has scored 26 goals from 109 appearances, but he had to miss several months of this campaign after being found guilty of breaching a contract he had previously agreed with Trabzonspor back in 2011.

Lazio are also said to be in the running for his signature as they look to build on their fifth-place finish in Serie A this season.