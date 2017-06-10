New Transfer Talk header

Jordan Pickford: 'I want no distractions at Under-21 European Championship'

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford says he will make no decisions on his future until after the Under-21 European Championship.
Saturday, June 10, 2017

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has suggested that he will contemplate no potential transfers while he is on international duty with England under-21s.

Pickford is expected to be first-choice stopper for the Three Lions during their Under-21 European Championship campaign, but he goes into the tournament on the back of weeks of speculation over his future.

Both Arsenal and Everton have been linked with a move, but Pickford has revealed that he has informed his agent that he wants no distractions while competing in Poland.

The 23-year-old is quoted by The Mirror as saying: "I have spoken to my agent and told him that I just want to concentrate on the Euros and be the best I can be.

"I'll see where it takes me. I don't want to be getting distracted."

Pickford played 32 times for Sunderland in all competitions last season, but their relegation to the Championship has led to suggestions that he may have to be sold during the transfer window.

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
