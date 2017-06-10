New Transfer Talk header

Juventus linked with Steven N'Zonzi, Andres Iniesta

Juventus are linked with summer moves for midfield pair Steven N'Zonzia and Andres Iniesta.
Juventus are reportedly considering bids for Sevilla's Steven N'Zonzi and Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta.

The Italian giants are said to be aiming to refresh their midfield following their 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final earlier this month.

Defensive midfielder N'Zonzi has emerged as Juve's top target following an impressive La Liga campaign but Seville are reluctant to allow him to leave, according to Calciomercato.

Iniesta, who has one year remaining on his Barcelona contract, has emerged as another option for the Old Lady, reports Corriere dello Sport.

Juventus have previously been linked with Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti and Nemanja Matic of Chelsea.

Marco Verratti in action during an Italy training session on September 2, 2015
