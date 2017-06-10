New Transfer Talk header

Bayern Munich 'in talks with Lyon's Corentin Tolisso'

Lyon's Corentin Tolisso during the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Bayern Munich reportedly open talks with Lyon over midfielder Corentin Tolisso.
By , Reporter
Bayern Munich have allegedly enter talks with Lyon star Corentin Tolisso.

The German champions are hoping to sign the midfielder as a replacement for the retiring Xabi Alonso, according to Bild.

Tolisso, who scored 14 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions for Lyon last season, has previously been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Blues are said to have considered the 22-year-old as a potential replacement for Nemanja Matic and were planning to offer either Kurt Zouma or Bertrand Traore as a makeweight in the deal.

Tolisso broke into the France national team this year, winning his first cap in a defeat to Spain.

