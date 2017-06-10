New Transfer Talk header

Norwich City interested in Lincoln City defender Sean Raggett?

A general view outside the stadium the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Chelsea at Carrow Road on October 6, 2013
Sean Raggett, one of the heroes of Lincoln City's memorable 2016-17 FA Cup run, is a rumoured transfer target for Championship side Norwich City.
Lincoln City defender Sean Raggett is on the radar of Norwich City as part of a summer rebuild, according to a report.

The 23-year-old was one of the heroes of the Imps' memorable run to the quarter-final stage of the FA Cup this season, while also helping his side to promotion from the National League.

Raggett, previously linked with a Premier League move, is understood to have attracted interest from Norwich after they ended their pursuit of Arminia Bielefeld defender Julian Borner.

The Eastern Daily Press claims that City will only sign the defender if the price is right, however, with £350,000 said to be the amount required to meet his buyout clause.

Norwich are looking for new defensive recruits after releasing Ryan Bennett, Sebastien Bassong and Michael Turner this summer.

John Ruddy of Norwich City during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Norwich City at the Stadium of Light on August 15, 2015 in Sunderland, United Kingdom.
Ruddy among seven players to leave Norwich
