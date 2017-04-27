West Bromwich Albion are reportedly closing in on a deal for highly-rated Lincoln City defender Sean Raggett.

The 23-year-old has played a key role in his club's National League title-winning season, helping the Imps to a Football League return.

Raggett also played a key part in Lincoln's run to the FA Cup quarter-finals, scoring a late winner against Burnley in the fifth round.

According to the Daily Mail, the Baggies are the latest club to have expressed a firm interest in the centre-back, who is an England C international.

League One side Millwall have previously been linked with an approach for Raggett, who is said to be valued at £100,000 by Lincoln.