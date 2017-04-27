New Transfer Talk header

A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier league match West Bromwich Albion and Queens Park Rangers at The Hawthorns on April 4, 2015
West Bromwich Albion are reportedly closing in on a deal for highly-rated Lincoln City defender Sean Raggett.
The 23-year-old has played a key role in his club's National League title-winning season, helping the Imps to a Football League return.

Raggett also played a key part in Lincoln's run to the FA Cup quarter-finals, scoring a late winner against Burnley in the fifth round.

According to the Daily Mail, the Baggies are the latest club to have expressed a firm interest in the centre-back, who is an England C international.

League One side Millwall have previously been linked with an approach for Raggett, who is said to be valued at £100,000 by Lincoln.

