Norwich City have confirmed that seven first-team players will leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of the season.

The Canaries are expected to make sweeping changes to their squad this summer having missed out on the Championship playoffs this season.

Former England goalkeeper John Ruddy is one of the players who will be released, leaving the club after seven years and 242 appearances.

Sebastien Bassong, who joined the club from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, and Ryan Bennett, who has played 119 times for the Canaries, are also amongst the notable names not to be offered a new contract.

Youssouf Mulumbu, Michael Turner, Steven Whittaker and Kyle Lafferty will also leave the club as part of their summer overhaul.

"We'd like to place on record our sincere thanks to all of the players who are moving on for their contribution to the club and wish them all the very best in the next chapter in their careers," sporting director Stuart Webber told the club's official website.

Norwich also announced that they have exercised options to extend the contracts of Harry Toffolo and Declan Rudd for a further year.