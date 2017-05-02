New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

John Ruddy among seven players to leave Norwich City at end of season

John Ruddy of Norwich City during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Norwich City at the Stadium of Light on August 15, 2015 in Sunderland, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Norwich City announce that seven first-team players, including John Ruddy, Sebastien Bassong and Ryan Bennett, will not be offered new contracts at the end of the season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 14:03 UK

Norwich City have confirmed that seven first-team players will leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of the season.

The Canaries are expected to make sweeping changes to their squad this summer having missed out on the Championship playoffs this season.

Former England goalkeeper John Ruddy is one of the players who will be released, leaving the club after seven years and 242 appearances.

Sebastien Bassong, who joined the club from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, and Ryan Bennett, who has played 119 times for the Canaries, are also amongst the notable names not to be offered a new contract.

Youssouf Mulumbu, Michael Turner, Steven Whittaker and Kyle Lafferty will also leave the club as part of their summer overhaul.

"We'd like to place on record our sincere thanks to all of the players who are moving on for their contribution to the club and wish them all the very best in the next chapter in their careers," sporting director Stuart Webber told the club's official website.

Norwich also announced that they have exercised options to extend the contracts of Harry Toffolo and Declan Rudd for a further year.

Steven Whittaker for Norwich City on March 17, 2015
Read Next:
Whittaker extends Norwich contract
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for John Ruddy, Sebastien Bassong, Ryan Bennett, Youssouf Mulumbu, Michael Turner, Steven Whittaker, Kyle Lafferty, Harry Toffolo, Declan Rudd, Football
Your Comments
More Norwich City News
Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
Report: Norwich City keen on Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill
 John Ruddy of Norwich City during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Norwich City at the Stadium of Light on August 15, 2015 in Sunderland, United Kingdom.
John Ruddy among seven players to leave Norwich City at end of season
 Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Garry Monk not interested in rumours about Norwich City job
Norwich to swoop for Garry Monk?Result: Luckless Brighton made to wait for titleIrvine to remain in charge at NorwichReport: Uwe Rosler on Norwich's radarBalls has "open mind" on manager search
Balls: 'Norwich not considering Hodgson'NZ manager in frame for Norwich job?Roy Hodgson 'to turn down Norwich job'Alex Neil: 'Honour to serve Norwich'Hodgson considering Norwich City job?
> Norwich City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
3Reading45257136462282
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds452491259431681
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield45256145655181
6Fulham4521141083562777
7Leeds UnitedLeeds452281560461474
8Norwich CityNorwich4519101681691267
9Derby CountyDerby451812155349466
10Brentford4518101774621264
11Preston North EndPreston451614156462262
12Aston Villa451613164647-161
13Cardiff CityCardiff451611185761-459
14Barnsley451513176464058
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves451510205358-555
16Ipswich TownIpswich451316164855-755
17Bristol City45159216065-554
18Queens Park RangersQPR45158225262-1053
19Burton Albion451313194759-1252
20Birmingham CityBirmingham451214194464-2050
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest45139235972-1348
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn451115195064-1448
RWigan AthleticWigan451011243956-1741
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4557333997-5822
> Full Version
 