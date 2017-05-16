Norwich City are reportedly considering an approach for Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley as they contemplate who to appoint as their new manager.

Over the past six months, Cowley and the National League outfit have hit the headlines for their performances in the FA Cup and the top tier of non-league football.

After reaching the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, Cowley capped off the club's most memorable year with promotion to League Two, but their achievements appears to have led to interest from higher up the English football pyramid.

According to PA Sport, Cowley and brother Nick, who is his assistant manager at the Imps, have come under consideration at Carrow Road.

It is unclear whether their lack of Football League inexperience will count against them, but it has been claimed that they are seen as candidates for the top positions in the dugout.

Alan Irvine has managed the Canaries since Alex Neil was sacked earlier this season, but he left his caretaker role after the first weekend in May.

Fleetwood Town's Uwe Rosler and Huddersfield Town's David Wagner are currently regarded as favourites by the majority of bookmakers.