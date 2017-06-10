Arsenal are said to be joining the chase for Russia international Aleksandr Golovin.

Arsenal are reportedly lining up a £10m bid for CSKA Moscow midfielder Aleksandr Golovin.

The deal will see the Gunners immediately loan the 20-year-old back to the Russian outfit, according to Sports.ru (via Sky Sports News).

Golovin, who is contracted to CSKA Moscow until 2021, has scored three goals and created three assists in 29 games this season.

Chelsea were recently linked with the player in a deal said to be worth as much as £20m.

Golovin broke into the Russian national team in 2015 and has score two international goals in 12 appearances.