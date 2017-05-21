Chelsea boss Antonio Conte could make a summer move for CSKA Moscow playmaker Aleksandr Golovin, according to a report in the press.

The Blues produced a standout run to claim the Premier League title this campaign, but they will now have to fight on more than one front next term after automatically making it back into the Champions League group stages.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea could look to make a move for Golovin in order to bolster their squad ahead of their looming exploits in Europe and it is thought that the attacking midfielder may cost in the region of £20m.

The 20-year-old is considered to be one of many reported Chelsea targets this summer, alongside the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Virgil van Dijk and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Golovin has scored three goals and created three assists in 29 games for CSKA this season.