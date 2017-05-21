New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea eyeing summer move for CSKA playmaker Aleksandr Golovin?

CSKA Moscow's players celebrate a goal during the UEFA Champions League group B football match between CSKA Moscow and PSV Eindhoven at the Khimki Arena outside Moscow on September 30, 2015
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte could make a summer move for CSKA Moscow playmaker Aleksandr Golovin, according to a report in the press.
Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 10:10 UK

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly exploring the possibility of signing CSKA Moscow playmaker Aleksandr Golovin during the summer.

The Blues produced a standout run to claim the Premier League title this campaign, but they will now have to fight on more than one front next term after automatically making it back into the Champions League group stages.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea could look to make a move for Golovin in order to bolster their squad ahead of their looming exploits in Europe and it is thought that the attacking midfielder may cost in the region of £20m.

The 20-year-old is considered to be one of many reported Chelsea targets this summer, alongside the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Virgil van Dijk and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Golovin has scored three goals and created three assists in 29 games for CSKA this season.

Chelsea's Nemanja Matic during the FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Man United to turn attention to Matic?
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 