Antonio Conte to prioritise Alexis Sanchez signing?

Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte reportedly makes Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez his top transfer target ahead of the summer window.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 11:40 UK

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has reportedly placed Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez at the top of his wishlist for the summer transfer window.

Despite the Chilean having just over a year left on his contract, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has stressed that their star man will not be sold to any of their Premier League rivals.

However, according to The Independent, it appears likely that the Blues will launch a bid to try to tempt the North London outfit to cash in on a player who can currently depart the club for free next summer.

It is unclear what fee, if any, would be regarded high enough to test the resolve of Arsenal, who may decide to take their chances of trying to agree a new deal with the 28-year-old at a later date.

It has been claimed that the player prefers to remain in London, suggesting that staying at Arsenal or making a controversial switch to Chelsea - even next summer - are his main two options.

Sanchez has featured in all 37 of Arsenal's Premier League fixtures this season, contributing 23 goals and 10 assists.

Matt Miazga gives Jefferson Montero a tug during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Chelsea on April 9, 2016
