Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will reportedly receive a new contract and a large transfer kitty in a bid to keep Inter Milan at bay.

The Italian coach is on the verge of sealing the Premier League title in his first season in charge of the West London outfit.

As it stands, the Blues have a seven-point advantage over second-placed Tottenham Hotspur and can wrap up the title race with a win over West Bromwich Albion on Friday.

Despite only being 10 months into his job, Conte is believed to have attracted interest from Inter Milan, but Chelsea hope to fend off the Serie A club by offering their manager a contract extension and a large transfer kitty, according to The Mirror.

It is understood that the club will work hard to land Conte's top targets, which include Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Virgil van Dijk.

Conte has two years left on his current contract.