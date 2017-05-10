General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Chelsea 'to hand Antonio Conte a new contract and big transfer kitty'

Antonio Conte celebrates as Nemanja Matic makes it three during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will reportedly receive a new contract and a large transfer kitty in a bid to keep Inter Milan at bay.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 11:14 UK

Chelsea reportedly intend to give manager Antonio Conte a new deal and substantial funds for the summer transfer window.

The Italian coach is on the verge of sealing the Premier League title in his first season in charge of the West London outfit.

As it stands, the Blues have a seven-point advantage over second-placed Tottenham Hotspur and can wrap up the title race with a win over West Bromwich Albion on Friday.

Despite only being 10 months into his job, Conte is believed to have attracted interest from Inter Milan, but Chelsea hope to fend off the Serie A club by offering their manager a contract extension and a large transfer kitty, according to The Mirror.

It is understood that the club will work hard to land Conte's top targets, which include Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Virgil van Dijk.

Conte has two years left on his current contract.

Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Read Next:
Conte: 'I had to clap Middlesbrough fans'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Virgil van Dijk, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 3-0 Middlesbrough - as it happened
 Antonio Conte celebrates as Nemanja Matic makes it three during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Chelsea 'to hand Antonio Conte a new contract and big transfer kitty'
 Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Manchester United to launch £85m bid for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku?
Begovic: 'My future doesn't matter'Kenneth Omeruo eyeing Chelsea exitConte: 'I had to clap Middlesbrough fans'Antonio Conte hails "fantastic" FabregasChelsea agree deal to sign Billy Gilmour
Conte "excited" by title prospectNemanja Matic: 'We decide our future'Fabregas re-awarded assist against BoroThibaut Courtois wary of West Brom testCourtois: 'Title win more special than last time'
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 