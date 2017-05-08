May 8, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Attendance: 41,500
Chelsea
3-0
Middlesbrough
Costa (23'), Alonso (34'), Matic (65')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Fabio (60'), Bamford (89')

Antonio Conte: 'I had to applaud travelling Middlesbrough fans'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte explains why he applauded Middlesbrough's travelling fans at the end of his side's 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 17:31 UK

Antonio Conte has admitted that he felt obliged to applaud Middlesbrough's travelling contingent of supporters after his Chelsea side sent them packing from the Premier League.

The Blues earned a convincing 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Monday night, denying Boro the point they required to keep their lingering survival hopes alive.

Middlesbrough's fans stayed behind at full time to clap off their own players, and Conte wanted to repay the gesture by doing likewise when walking over to them at the end.


"It's great to see a team that got relegated and to see their fans clapping the players and them staying behind to clap them back," he told reporters.

"This situation happens only in England. In Italy it's difficult to see a team being relegated. I felt in my heart to go and clap these fans and tell every single player good luck."

Boro have now been relegated from the Premier League four times - joint-most along with Norwich City, Sunderland and Crystal Palace.

Antonio Conte celebrates as Nemanja Matic makes it three during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 3-0 Middlesbrough - as it happened
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Result: Chelsea relegate Middlesbrough to march on towards Premier League title
 N'Golo Kante in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
N'Golo Kante wins Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award
Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 3-0 Middlesbrough - as it happened
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Result: Chelsea relegate Middlesbrough to march on towards Premier League title
 Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'I had to applaud travelling Middlesbrough fans'
