Everton forward Romelu Lukaku takes to social media to hit out at transfer rumours linking him with a transfer away from the Toffees.

Everton forward Romelu Lukaku has told the media to 'stay out of his business" after he was linked with a transfer to either Chelsea or Manchester United.

Over the past 24 hours, it has been claimed - in separate reports - that Lukaku tops Chelsea's shortlist of targets ahead of the summer window, and that the Belgian would reject a move to his former club in preference of a switch to Manchester United.

However, shortly after it was suggested that Lukaku would be keen on a transfer to Old Trafford, he took to social media to hit out at the speculation.

Some media these days are annoying man.... 😓 — R.Lukaku Bolingoli10 (@RomeluLukaku9) 7 May 2017

As long as i didn't make a public statement about my situation please stay out of my business ok? #☀️... — R.Lukaku Bolingoli10 (@RomeluLukaku9) 7 May 2017

Lukaku has two years remaining on his existing deal at Goodison Park but with the 23-year-old unlikely to commit his future to the club, his value will decrease should he remain on Merseyside for a further 12 months.

He has scored 24 goals in the Premier League this season.