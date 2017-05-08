Everton forward Romelu Lukaku has told the media to 'stay out of his business" after he was linked with a transfer to either Chelsea or Manchester United.
Over the past 24 hours, it has been claimed - in separate reports - that Lukaku tops Chelsea's shortlist of targets ahead of the summer window, and that the Belgian would reject a move to his former club in preference of a switch to Manchester United.
However, shortly after it was suggested that Lukaku would be keen on a transfer to Old Trafford, he took to social media to hit out at the speculation.
Some media these days are annoying man.... 😓— R.Lukaku Bolingoli10 (@RomeluLukaku9) 7 May 2017
As long as i didn't make a public statement about my situation please stay out of my business ok? #☀️...— R.Lukaku Bolingoli10 (@RomeluLukaku9) 7 May 2017
Lukaku has two years remaining on his existing deal at Goodison Park but with the 23-year-old unlikely to commit his future to the club, his value will decrease should he remain on Merseyside for a further 12 months.
He has scored 24 goals in the Premier League this season.