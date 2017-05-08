New Transfer Talk header

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku hits out at transfer rumours

Everton forward Romelu Lukaku takes to social media to hit out at transfer rumours linking him with a transfer away from the Toffees.
Last Updated: Monday, May 8, 2017 at 09:59 UK

Everton forward Romelu Lukaku has told the media to 'stay out of his business" after he was linked with a transfer to either Chelsea or Manchester United.

Over the past 24 hours, it has been claimed - in separate reports - that Lukaku tops Chelsea's shortlist of targets ahead of the summer window, and that the Belgian would reject a move to his former club in preference of a switch to Manchester United.

However, shortly after it was suggested that Lukaku would be keen on a transfer to Old Trafford, he took to social media to hit out at the speculation.



Lukaku has two years remaining on his existing deal at Goodison Park but with the 23-year-old unlikely to commit his future to the club, his value will decrease should he remain on Merseyside for a further 12 months.

He has scored 24 goals in the Premier League this season.

Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
