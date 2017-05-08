New Transfer Talk header

Claude Puel: 'Virgil van Dijk to remain at Southampton'

Virgil Van Dijk in action during the Europa League game between Southampton and Hapoel Be'er Sheva on December 8, 2016
Southampton manager Claude Puel says that Virgil van Dijk will remain at St Mary's, despite speculation regarding his future.
Southampton manager Claude Puel has said that he expects Virgil van Dijk to still be at the club next season.

Van Dijk has been linked with a big-money transfer to another Premier League club, with Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United all said to be interested in the defender.

However, Puel has insisted that the Dutchman will take his place in the centre of defence for the new campaign after recovering from an ankle injury.

The 55-year-old told reporters: "It was a bad injury but now it's okay. The surgery is finished, he can work normally, he can start the gym work and rehab to come back for next season, and with us.

"He is our captain. He is important for us. He is a fantastic player. We will wait until the beginning of the season to see him again on the pitch. He has a long contract and I think the directors want to keep him."

Van Dijk has made 68 appearances in all competitions since the Saints paid Celtic a fee of £11.5m for his signature in September 2015.

