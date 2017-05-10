New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United to launch £85m bid for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku?

Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Manchester United are reportedly planning to bid £85m to sign Everton striker Romelu Lukaku.
Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Manchester United are reportedly determined to beat Chelsea to the signature of Everton striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian international has been heavily linked with a move away from Goodison Park this summer after he refused to sign a new deal on Merseyside earlier this season.

Chelsea, who sold Lukaku to Everton in 2014, are believed to be keen to bring him back to Stamford Bridge, but United boss Jose Mourinho has a plan of his own.

According to the Daily Star, the Portuguese coach has told vice chairman Ed Woodward to go all out to sign Lukaku, which would include tabling a hefty £85m bid.

Everton are believed to have slapped a £70m price tag on the 23-year-old, so if the Red Devils do offer £15m more than the valuation, it would be difficult for the Toffees to reject it.

The report adds that United will try to convince Lukaku to choose Old Trafford by offering him £230,000 a week.

Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Lukaku to choose Man United over Chelsea?
