Antonio Conte admits that reverting formation early in the season was "very important" to Chelsea's title success, while also crediting his players for digging deep.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has praised his players for showing the 'desire to improve' during the club's march to the Premier League title.

The Blues started the season slowly but soon found some momentum once Conte reverted to a three-man backline in early October, kickstarting their run to a second top-flight crown in three years.

Conte believes that the hard-working nature of his squad is the key reason behind their latest title success, with his players eager to improve from a disappointing campaign last time out that saw them finish down in 10th place.

"To change our system was very important," he told reporters. "We found the right suit for these players. Then we continued to work very hard, but 'very hard' is easy to say.

"Everyone can say they work hard, but the reality is very different. We did this. We worked very hard every single day. I found my players with a great will and desire to improve, to try to change the situation, to try to have another season better than last season."

Chelsea wrapped up the title with a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion eight days ago and now have one more league game left to play.