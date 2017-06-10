A report claims that West Ham United will pounce on the uncertainty surrounding striker Olivier Giroud's future at Arsenal by making a £20m bid.

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud is reportedly wanted by West Ham United after publicly admitting that he is growing frustrated at the Emirates Stadium.

The 30-year-old, restricted to just 11 Premier League starts in the 2016-17 campaign, remains under contract in North London until 2020.

Giroud cast doubt over his future last week when declaring that he wanted the guarantee of more playing time next term or he will consider moving on.

According to The Mirror, West Ham are ready to pounce for the France international by making a £20m bid - the same amount that French club Marseille, another potential suitor, are prepared to offer up front.

Giroud could fall further down the Arsenal pecking order as boss Arsene Wenger is rumoured to be close to finalising a deal for Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, who scored 37 goals in all competitions this season.