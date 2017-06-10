New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Ham United 'to make audacious bid for Olivier Giroud'

Olivier Giroud waves during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that West Ham United will pounce on the uncertainty surrounding striker Olivier Giroud's future at Arsenal by making a £20m bid.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 22:55 UK

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud is reportedly wanted by West Ham United after publicly admitting that he is growing frustrated at the Emirates Stadium.

The 30-year-old, restricted to just 11 Premier League starts in the 2016-17 campaign, remains under contract in North London until 2020.

Giroud cast doubt over his future last week when declaring that he wanted the guarantee of more playing time next term or he will consider moving on.

According to The Mirror, West Ham are ready to pounce for the France international by making a £20m bid - the same amount that French club Marseille, another potential suitor, are prepared to offer up front.

Giroud could fall further down the Arsenal pecking order as boss Arsene Wenger is rumoured to be close to finalising a deal for Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, who scored 37 goals in all competitions this season.

Raphael Varane for Real Madrid on November 4, 2014
Read Next:
Nicholas: 'Arsenal should target key trio'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Olivier Giroud, Arsene Wenger, Alexandre Lacazette, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Alexis Sanchez completes move from Arsenal to Manchester City?
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Chelsea enter race for Kylian Mbappe?
 Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Bayern Munich 'offer Alexis Sanchez £350,000 a week'
West Ham 'to make audacious Giroud bid'Arsenal 'lining up £10m Golovin offer'Pickford: 'I want no distractions at Euros'Arsenal join race for Hakan Calhanoglu?Man City make move for Arsenal youngster?
Sanogo among released Arsenal quartetOnyekuru: 'I want first-team football'Nicholas: 'Arsenal should target key trio'Arsenal to lower Kieran Gibbs valuation?Sanchez: 'Agent dealing with future'
> Arsenal Homepage
More West Ham United News
Pedro Obiang is stretchered off during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Pedro Obiang bidding to return in time for pre-season training
 Kelechi Iheanacho in action during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Kelechi Iheanacho plays down lack of action at Manchester City
 Bertrand Traore #14 of Chelsea takes the ball in the first half against the New York Red Bulls during the International Champions Cup at Red Bull Arena on July 22, 2015
Everton, West Ham United join race for Bertrand Traore?
West Ham 'to make audacious Giroud bid'West Ham consider Braithwaite move?Onyekuru: 'I want first-team football'Spanish clubs to move for Calleri?West Ham 'considering Max Kruse bid'
West Ham favourites to sign Onyekuru?Sevilla favourites to sign Batshuayi?West Ham make £4m bid for Mexican winger?Everton linked with West Ham's ObiangWest Ham join race to sign Grosicki?
> West Ham United Homepage



Tables
 