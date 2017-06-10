New Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti hints that no player will be forced to stay at the club, amid speculation that Manchester United want to sign Ivan Perisic.

New Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti has suggested that he will not force Ivan Perisic to stay at the San Siro.

The Croatian winger has been linked with a transfer to Manchester United, who would likely have to pay over £40m in order to take him to Old Trafford.

However, Spalletti has said that all of his players need to prove they are capable of remaining at the Italian giants, rather than the club having to work to keep them in Milan.

The 58-year-old told reporters: "We must not convince anyone Inter is the best we can aspire to and they must convince us to be with Inter.

"I have arrived here at Inter with enthusiasm, if there are people who do not feel this enthusiasm then it's better to go where they feel inclined to do their job well."

Perisic has scored 20 goals in 79 appearances since signing for Inter in 2015.