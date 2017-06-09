Luciano Spalletti is named as the new manager of Italian giants Inter Milan.

Inter Milan have named former Roma coach Luciano Spalletti as their new manager.

The 58-year-old has signed a two-year deal at the San Siro to become the club's fifth boss in the space of a year.

"FC Internazionale is delighted to announce that Luciano Spalletti has been appointed as head coach of the first team," read an Inter statement.

"The new coach, who has signed a two-year contract, will be unveiled at a media conference at Suning Training Centre in memory of Angelo Moratti next Wednesday at midday. He will take his first training session with the team on Monday July 3."

Inter finished in seventh place in Serie A following a difficult season, while Spalletti guided Roma to second.