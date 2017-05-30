Roma announce the departure of manager Luciano Spalletti, just days after he guided the club to second in Serie A.

Roma have announced that manager Luciano Spalletti has left the club with immediate effect.

The 58-year-old spent just 16 months at the helm during a second spell in charge of the Italian giants, which finished with automatic qualification to next season's Champions League.

Spalletti, who managed Roma for four years between 2005 and 2009, received some criticism from the crowd when he did not include club legend Francesco Totti in the starting XI for his final ever game last weekend.

The reason behind Spalletti's departure has not been explained, but Roma president Jim Pallotta has expressed gratitude towards the Italian, telling the club's official website: "We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Luciano Spalletti for all of his hard work and the significant contribution he has made to the club since his return.

"Under his stewardship this season, the team has won more Serie A points and scored more goals than any side in Roma's history. We wish Luciano all the best for the future.

"This club is on a constant path of growth and that will continue with the appointment of a new coach who shares our values and philosophy and who will continue to help us take AS Roma forward."

Spalletti has been linked with the managerial position at Inter Milan.