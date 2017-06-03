Inter Milan will reportedly confirm the appointment of Luciano Spalletti as their new coach next week.

After another disappointing Serie A campaign, Inter hope to launch a sustained bid for the top three next year after a five-year absence from the Champions League.

They have been without a permanent manager since Stefano Pioli was dismissed on May 9 but according to BBC Sport, they are close to naming Spalletti as his replacement.

At the end of this campaign, Spalletti announced that he was leaving Roma after guiding them to the runners-up spot behind Juventus, but it appears that he will only be out of work for a matter of days.

Once it is made official, Spalletti will be taking on his 10th role in the dugout having amassed 869 games throughout his managerial career.

However, despite two different spells with Roma, he is yet to win the Serie A title, something which will eventually be expected of him by the ambitious owners of the San Siro outfit.