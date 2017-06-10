Defender Andreas Christensen says that he is scheduled to rejoin Chelsea for pre-season training after two years at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Christensen has spent the past two seasons on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach but with Antonio Conte reassessing his squad ahead of next season, plans are in place for the Danish international to return to Cobham in July.

The 21-year-old is quoted by Danish newspaper BT as saying: "I will join up with Chelsea on July 7th. I haven't talked to Conte yet. I have talked to the sporting director and all those responsible for getting the players set up with a flat and what else belongs to them.

"The sports director says the plan is that I meet like all the others and go through the preseason."

During his time in Germany, Christensen has made 80 appearances in all competitions, with all but a few of his outings coming in the Bundesliga or in Europe.