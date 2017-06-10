New Transfer Talk header

Report: Paris Saint-Germain make £35m bid for Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
AC Milan have been offered £35m by Paris Saint-Germain for highly-rated goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to a report.
Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly looking to push through a big-money move for in-demand AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The 18-year-old is on the radar of 11 top European clubs, according to agent Mino Raiola, after another impressive campaign between the sticks for the Rossoneri.

Real Madrid and Manchester United were thought to be in pole position to land the youngster's signature, but Italian outlet Il Gornale reports that PSG have declared their interest by tabling a £35m offer.

Donnarumma, under contract at the San Siro until 2018, was recently warned by chief executive Marco Fassone that he must soon make a decision whether to agree fresh terms or risk being frozen out.

Milan are rumoured to have offered the Italy international £3m a year to stay, rising to £4.5m when bonuses are included.



