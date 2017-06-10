Chelsea are reportedly closing in on the signing of AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, who could cost in the region of £35m.

After starring for the Ligue 1 champions throughout this season, Bakayoko has attracted interest from several clubs in the Premier League, with Manchester United said to be keen on his signature.

However, according to L'Equipe, Chelsea have agreed a £35m deal for the 23-year-old to make the switch from Monte Carlo to West London.

During the most recent campaign, Bakayoko made 42 appearances in Ligue 1 and the Champions league, with one of his three goals coming against Manchester City back in March.

If a transfer is completed, it may lead to Chelsea parting ways with Nemanja Matic, who is said to be interesting both Man United and Juventus.

The 28-year-old started 30 top-flight fixtures as Chelsea won the Premier League, but it has been suggested that he will be available for the right price.



