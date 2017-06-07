Manchester United are reportedly still hopeful of signing Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko this summer despite interest from Chelsea.

Chelsea are understood to have made a formal approach for the 22-year-old and are currently in negotiations over a move when the transfer window reopens.

However, the Manchester Evening News reports that speculation claiming a deal had already been agreed is premature and that United remain in the race for the France international.

Bakayoko is thought to be open to a move to United after they sealed qualification for the Champions League via their victory over Ajax in the Europa League final last month.

The midfielder, who made 51 appearances to help Monaco to the Ligue 1 title and the semi-finals of the Champions League, is reportedly relaxed about his future and will not rush a decision over which club to join.