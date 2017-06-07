New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United 'still hopeful in Tiemoue Bakayoko pursuit'

Tiemoue Bakayoko and Yaya Toure during the Champions League match between Manchester City and AS Monaco on February 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United are reportedly still hopeful of signing Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko this summer despite interest from Chelsea.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 16:20 UK

Manchester United are reportedly still hopeful of signing AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko this summer despite facing competition from Chelsea.

Chelsea are understood to have made a formal approach for the 22-year-old and are currently in negotiations over a move when the transfer window reopens.

However, the Manchester Evening News reports that speculation claiming a deal had already been agreed is premature and that United remain in the race for the France international.

Bakayoko is thought to be open to a move to United after they sealed qualification for the Champions League via their victory over Ajax in the Europa League final last month.

The midfielder, who made 51 appearances to help Monaco to the Ligue 1 title and the semi-finals of the Champions League, is reportedly relaxed about his future and will not rush a decision over which club to join.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Walker ignoring speculation over future
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Tiemoue Bakayoko, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Arsenal 'make official bid for James Rodriguez'
 Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Manchester United given £87m Andrea Belotti price
 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the opening goal against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Manchester United to make £157m Cristiano Ronaldo offer?
Rashford: 'I have not been fast-tracked'Man Utd return to top of rich listRashford: 'Rooney career far from over'Man Utd 'still hopeful in Bakayoko race'Walker ignoring speculation over future
Liverpool join race for James Rodriguez?Lukaku: 'Staying at Everton not an option'Nainggolan coy on Man United rumoursLingard: 'I'm learning under Mourinho'Man United 'open to Januzaj offers'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Chelsea News
A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Manchester United return to top of football rich list
 Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Romelu Lukaku: "Staying at Everton is not really an option"
 Chelsea's John Terry during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Bournemouth move closer to John Terry deal?
Chelsea, Arsenal 'tracking Helder Costa'Man Utd 'still hopeful in Bakayoko race'Walker ignoring speculation over futureSevilla favourites to sign Batshuayi?Chelsea remain in hunt for Bertrand?
John Terry 'wants £100,000-a-week deal'Report: Juventus considering Matic moveLukaku to choose Chelsea over United?Saints call for Van Dijk investigation?Lukaku: 'My future has been decided'
> Chelsea Homepage
More AS Monaco News
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the opening goal against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Manchester United to make £157m Cristiano Ronaldo offer?
 A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Djibril Sidibe "open" to Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur move
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Arsenal to make £122m bid for AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe?
Man Utd 'still hopeful in Bakayoko race'Man City close to finalising Bertrand deal?Wenger expects Mbappe to leave MonacoArsenal 'increase Mbappe bid to £95m'Manchester City bid for Mendy rejected?
Vasilyev "very happy" with Falcao dealArsenal, Spurs 'to battle for Lemar'Monaco turn down Arsenal bid for Mbappe?Mbappe ruled out of France friendlyRadamel Falcao signs new AS Monaco deal
> AS Monaco Homepage



Tables
 