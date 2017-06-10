New Transfer Talk header

Report: Everton frontrunners to sign Burnley's Michael Keane

Michael Keane for Burnley on January 5, 2015
Everton are reportedly leading the race to sign Burnley defender Michael Keane.
Last Updated: Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 18:02 UK

Everton have reportedly identified Burnley's Michael Keane as their top defensive target this summer.

According to Sky Sports News, the Toffees are the frontrunners to land the 24-year-old despite facing competition from Manchester United.

Burnley are said to be resigned to losing Keane, who has one year remaining on his contract at Turf Moor.

United have also been strongly linked with the defender, although the Reds Devils could reportedly prioritise their pursuit of either Virgil van Dijk of Southampton or Benfica star Victor Lindelof.

Keane left United to join Burnley for £2m in 2015, a deal which would see the Manchester outfit benefit from a 25% sell-on clause if the player leaves Turf Moor.

England's Michael Keane in the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania on March 26, 2017
