New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Diego Costa: 'I will not fight for Chelsea place'

Diego Costa eats his medal during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea striker Diego Costa does not believe that he would be given a fair chance by manager Antonio Conte if he stayed to fight for his place at the club.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 at 13:14 UK

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has admitted that he has no option but to leave the club this summer as he does not believe that he would be given a fair chance to fight for his place.

Costa revealed last week that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte had informed him that he no longer has a future at Stamford Bridge, despite scoring 26 goals in 46 games to help fire the Blues to the Premier League title last season.

The 28-year-old has already ruled out the possibility of moving to the Chinese Super League, but he confirmed that he still has a number of teams interested in his signature.

"Things don't work like that. The fight for a place has to be fair. When there is a fair fight you stay and fight but if there isn't then you have to go," he told reporters.

"You need to ask Conte what has happened, he's the coach and if he has the option of signing someone else and doesn't want to have problems with a senior player then that's normal.

"But there are ways of saying things, ways of doing things. Thanks to God I'm not lacking teams (to join). If Chelsea don't want me I will choose the best option for me."

Costa has scored 58 goals in 119 appearances for Chelsea since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2014.

Diego Costa is rested during Chelsea's Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Read Next:
Diego Costa waiting on Chelsea decision
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Diego Costa, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea's John Terry during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Report: John Terry in talks over move to Aston Villa
 Diego Costa eats his medal during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Diego Costa: 'I will not fight for Chelsea place'
 Marco Verratti in action during an Italy training session on September 2, 2015
Barcelona 'lining up £88m Marco Verratti bid'
Chelsea starlet Abraham undecided on futureBegovic excited by Bournemouth projectSokratis on Chelsea, Arsenal radar?Diego Costa waiting on Chelsea decisionChiellini: 'Bonucci going nowhere'
Verratti 'informs PSG of plans to leave'Liverpool investigated over Solanke signing?Mahrez 'prefers Barca move over Arsenal'Man City 'withdraw Van Dijk interest'Christensen to begin pre-season with Chelsea
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
 