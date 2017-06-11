New Transfer Talk header

Giorgio Chiellini: 'Leonardo Bonucci going nowhere'

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini is confident that Leonardo Bonucci will stay at the club this summer amid reported interest from Chelsea.
Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has insisted that rumoured Chelsea target Leonardo Bonucci will not leave the club this summer.

The Premier League champions have been linked with a £48m bid plus Nemanja Matic for the 30-year-old Italian international after he helped Juventus to another league and cup double, in addition to the Champions League final last season.

Antonio Conte was keen to reunite with Bonucci last summer and has reignited his interest again this time around, but Chiellini is confident that his defensive partnership will not be broken up.

"He will remain with us. Juve can not do without a player and a man like Leonardo. I'm sure that he will still be the cornerstone of Juve [next season]," he told Corriere dello Sport.

Bonucci has won six consecutive league titles since joining Juventus in 2010, three of which came under Conte.

Marco Verratti in action during an Italy training session on September 2, 2015
