Asmir Begovic excited by Bournemouth project

Chelsea's Asmir Begovic during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Asmir Begovic admits that leaving Chelsea is tough but insists he is excited to be joining the Bournemouth "project".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 at 11:11 UK

Asmir Begovic has revealed that leaving Chelsea was tough but insists he is excited to be joining the Bournemouth "project".

The Bosnia & Herzegovina international will join the Cherries for £10m this summer after the two Premier League clubs agreed a transfer last month.

Begovic moved to Chelsea in the summer of 2015 from Stoke City on a four-year deal, but has only made 33 appearances for the club over the last two seasons.

"I'm really excited about the new challenge," Begovic told Sky Sports News. "And I'm excited about the whole project the owners and the manager have going on there.

"I don't think I've been this excited about a project before and I can't wait to get started.

"It's not easy to leave a club like Chelsea but at this stage of my career, it's important to get as many games as I can.

"I'm looking forward to playing regularly again and being part of an ambitious and exciting project. The club want to move forward and I just felt it was the right thing to do at this stage of my career."

Begovic spent a short time on loan at the Vitality Stadium in 2007, making eight appearances before returning to then-parent club Portsmouth.

Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli during the Championship match against Cardiff City on August 30, 2014
Read Next:
Chelsea to make bid for Bettinelli?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Asmir Begovic, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea's John Terry during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Report: John Terry in talks over move to Aston Villa
 Diego Costa eats his medal during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Diego Costa: 'I will not fight for Chelsea place'
 Marco Verratti in action during an Italy training session on September 2, 2015
Barcelona 'lining up £88m Marco Verratti bid'
Chelsea starlet Abraham undecided on futureBegovic excited by Bournemouth projectSokratis on Chelsea, Arsenal radar?Diego Costa waiting on Chelsea decisionChiellini: 'Bonucci going nowhere'
Verratti 'informs PSG of plans to leave'Liverpool investigated over Solanke signing?Mahrez 'prefers Barca move over Arsenal'Man City 'withdraw Van Dijk interest'Christensen to begin pre-season with Chelsea
> Chelsea Homepage
More Bournemouth News
Chelsea's Asmir Begovic during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Asmir Begovic excited by Bournemouth project
 Joe Gomez of Liverpool FC looks to pass the ball during the international friendly match between Adelaide United and Liverpool FC at Adelaide Oval on July 20, 2015
Brighton, Bournemouth and Celtic keen on Liverpool defender Joe Gomez?
 Chelsea's John Terry during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Bournemouth move closer to John Terry deal?
Defoe: 'I've had medical at Bournemouth'How do new clubs fare in the Premier League?Adam Smith not interested in Spurs linksArsene Wenger 'to pick his successor'Howe hails "outstanding" Begovic capture
Bournemouth confirm Begovic signingHowe: 'We will look to develop Ibe'Chelsea 'accept Bournemouth Begovic bid'Bournemouth 'on verge of Begovic deal'Bournemouth, Watford monitoring Lee Grant?
> Bournemouth Homepage



Tables
 