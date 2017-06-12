Asmir Begovic admits that leaving Chelsea is tough but insists he is excited to be joining the Bournemouth "project".

The Bosnia & Herzegovina international will join the Cherries for £10m this summer after the two Premier League clubs agreed a transfer last month.

Begovic moved to Chelsea in the summer of 2015 from Stoke City on a four-year deal, but has only made 33 appearances for the club over the last two seasons.

"I'm really excited about the new challenge," Begovic told Sky Sports News. "And I'm excited about the whole project the owners and the manager have going on there.

"I don't think I've been this excited about a project before and I can't wait to get started.

"It's not easy to leave a club like Chelsea but at this stage of my career, it's important to get as many games as I can.

"I'm looking forward to playing regularly again and being part of an ambitious and exciting project. The club want to move forward and I just felt it was the right thing to do at this stage of my career."

Begovic spent a short time on loan at the Vitality Stadium in 2007, making eight appearances before returning to then-parent club Portsmouth.