Agent: 'Carlos Bacca open to Paris Saint-Germain move'

Carlos Bacca celebrates scoring during the game between Milan and Fiorentina on January 17, 2016
Carlos Bacca could be tempted by a move to French football with Paris Saint-Germain if an approach is made, according to his agent Sergio Barila.
Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 at 21:42 UK

The agent of Carlos Bacca has suggested that he would be open to joining Paris Saint-Germain after his current club AC Milan sealed a deal for Andre Silva.

Former Porto ace Silva's arrival at the San Siro, setting the big spenders back a further £35m, will likely force Bacca down the pecking order.

Bacca has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and West Ham United over the past 12 months, the latter of whom saw a deal break down late on for his signature, but it is a possible move to French giants PSG that has piqued his interest.

"PSG? These days Ligue 1 is one of the best European leagues and Carlos wants to continue in Europe at a good level," agent Sergio Barila told FootMercato. "He has had offers from outside Europe, but he told me that those don't interest him. He cares about the sporting side.

"The economic side is not a priority for him at this time, even though there are non-European markets where big investments are being made. We are calm at the moment and we have not talked about anything with Milan for now. He is at Milan. If the club feel they need a new striker... there will be more competition.

"The transfer market has just started and no one knows what is going to happen in a long summer. The player has three years of contract with Milan. He wants to play as many matches as possible. He has been asked for by several big European clubs and we will study everything quietly."

Bacca has scored 31 goals for Milan in Serie A since joining from Sevilla in 2015.

A general view of San Siro Stadium with only few fans before the AC Milan v Livorno serie A match on February 11, 2007
Your Comments
