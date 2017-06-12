Freddie Woodman states that his aim is "to play for Newcastle United one day" after his crucial role in England Under-20s' famous World Cup triumph.

England Under-20s World Cup hero Freddie Woodman has revealed that he would like to remain at Newcastle United but is currently unsure what the future holds.

The 20-year-old has yet to feature for the Magpies' senior side and failed to even make the bench during their Championship-winning campaign of 2016-17, instead spending the second half of the season on loan with Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock.

Woodman, who saved a Adalberto Penaranda penalty in England's World Cup final victory over Venezuela on Sunday, will return to training with Newcastle next month and is hopeful of being given a chance in the future.

"I am not sure what will happen at Newcastle," he told The Telegraph. "I am just waiting for them to tell me when I am back in pre-season. I am a Newcastle player and my goal is to play for Newcastle one day."

Woodman played a part in four clean sheets across his 10 appearances north of the border last season.