Freddie Woodman "not sure" of Newcastle United future

Freddie Woodman warming up for Newcastle on December 28, 2014
Freddie Woodman states that his aim is "to play for Newcastle United one day" after his crucial role in England Under-20s' famous World Cup triumph.
By , Football League Correspondent
Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 at 19:32 UK

England Under-20s World Cup hero Freddie Woodman has revealed that he would like to remain at Newcastle United but is currently unsure what the future holds.

The 20-year-old has yet to feature for the Magpies' senior side and failed to even make the bench during their Championship-winning campaign of 2016-17, instead spending the second half of the season on loan with Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock.

Woodman, who saved a Adalberto Penaranda penalty in England's World Cup final victory over Venezuela on Sunday, will return to training with Newcastle next month and is hopeful of being given a chance in the future.

"I am not sure what will happen at Newcastle," he told The Telegraph. "I am just waiting for them to tell me when I am back in pre-season. I am a Newcastle player and my goal is to play for Newcastle one day."

Woodman played a part in four clean sheets across his 10 appearances north of the border last season.

