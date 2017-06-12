Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos will have a medical with Rangers on Monday as he looks to seal a move to Ibrox, according to reports.

The 20-year-old has fired Finnish side HJK Helsinki six points clear at the top of their league with 11 goals in 12 matches in the current campaign, which began in April.

Morelos has represented Colombia at various youth levels, having started his career at Independiente Medellín in his home country before moving to HJK on an initial loan deal last year.

His agent Jonne Lindblom is quoted as having told the Daily Record on Monday morning: "His plane has just landed in Edinburgh and I'm waiting for him to give me a call.

"He'll have a medical today and hopefully he should come through that OK. After he has done that we can take care of his work permit application but we are hopeful it will all be finalised by the end of this week."

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has already made five summer signings, with Ryan Jack, Bruno Alves, Fabio Cardoso, Daniel Candeias and Dalcio having signed for the Ibrox club.