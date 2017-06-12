New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos to have Rangers medical

This picture shows a general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Scottish League Cup match between Rangers and Inverness in Glasgow on September 16, 2014
© Getty Images
Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos will have a medical with Rangers on Monday as he looks to seal a move to Ibrox, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 at 13:15 UK

Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos has flown in to Edinburgh airport as he looks to seal a move to Rangers, according to reports.

The 20-year-old has fired Finnish side HJK Helsinki six points clear at the top of their league with 11 goals in 12 matches in the current campaign, which began in April.

Morelos has represented Colombia at various youth levels, having started his career at Independiente Medellín in his home country before moving to HJK on an initial loan deal last year.

His agent Jonne Lindblom is quoted as having told the Daily Record on Monday morning: "His plane has just landed in Edinburgh and I'm waiting for him to give me a call.

"He'll have a medical today and hopefully he should come through that OK. After he has done that we can take care of his work permit application but we are hopeful it will all be finalised by the end of this week."

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has already made five summer signings, with Ryan Jack, Bruno Alves, Fabio Cardoso, Daniel Candeias and Dalcio having signed for the Ibrox club.

A general view prior to the Clydesdale Bank Premier League match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on July 23, 2011
Read Next:
Rangers announce Fabio Cardoso signing
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Hirving Lozano, Jonne Lindblom, Alfredo Morelos, Pedro Caixinha, Ryan Jack, Bruno Alves, Fabio Cardoso, Daniel Candeias, Dalcio, Football
Your Comments
More Rangers News
This picture shows a general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Scottish League Cup match between Rangers and Inverness in Glasgow on September 16, 2014
Report: Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos to have Rangers medical
 A general view prior to the Clydesdale Bank Premier League match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on July 23, 2011
Rangers complete Daniel Candeias signing
 Graham Dorrans of Norwich City in action during the pre season friendly match between Norwich City and Brentford at Carrow Road on August 1, 2015 in Norwich, England.
Rangers 'readying improved offer for Graham Dorrans'
Rangers announce Fabio Cardoso signingRangers sign Benfica's Dalcio on loanJack: 'Losing captaincy was heartbreaking'Carlos Pena waiting on Rangers work permitWednesday join chase for Graham Dorrans?
Norwich reject Rangers bid for Dorrans?Wolves to beat Rangers for Fabio Cardoso?Rangers complete Bruno Alves signingBruno Alves 'closing on Rangers move'Rangers set sights on Mexican forward?
> Rangers Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Aberdeen00000000
2Celtic00000000
3Dundee00000000
4Hamilton AcademicalHamilton00000000
5Hearts00000000
6Hibernian00000000
7Kilmarnock00000000
8Motherwell00000000
9Partick Thistle00000000
10RangersRangers00000000
11Ross County00000000
12St Johnstone00000000
> Full Version
 