Real Madrid forward Isco is delighted with the way he finished the 2016-17 campaign and is now hoping to finalise a new contract at the Bernabeu.

Isco has declared himself "very happy" at Real Madrid and revealed that he is on the verge of penning a new contract with the Spanish giants.

The 25-year-old attempted to put an end to growing speculation over his future earlier this month by stressing that he intends to remain at the Bernabeu beyond the end of the summer transfer window.

Isco was used in place of an unfit Gareth Bale in the Champions League final win over Juventus, having also played a big part in Los Blancos' La Liga run-in, and he is hopeful of continuing his Madrid adventure.

"I have already said we are close [to a renewal]," he told Teledeporte. "I am very happy in Madrid and hope to be there for many years. Now it is time to rest as the season has been very long.

"I have finished the season very well. Confidence is key for anyone. From the beginning of the season I have felt very comfortable. It may be [my best season] because Madrid have made history. When the team results turn out well, they boost an individual."

Isco played the full 90 minutes of Spain's 2-1 win over Macedonia on Sunday evening - his 46th and final outing of the season.