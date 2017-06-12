Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The season is over and while the transfer window doesn't technically open until July 1, clubs across the UK and Europe are free to get deals in place ahead of next season.

Monday morning's headlines:

Giorgio Chiellini: 'Leonardo Bonucci going nowhere'

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini is confident that Leonardo Bonucci will stay at the club this summer amid reported interest from Chelsea. Read more.

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny not ruling out Marseille switch

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny hints that he would be interested in joining boyhood side Marseille, describing them as a "mythical club". Read more.

Riyad Mahrez: 'No offers made by Arsenal, Barcelona'

Riyad Mahrez says that, despite the ongoing speculation over his Leicester City future, there are currently no offers on the table from elsewhere. Read more.

Report: Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson back on Liverpool radar

Middlesbrough centre-back Ben Gibson is back on Liverpool's list of defensive targets after dropping their interest in Southampton's Virgil van Dijk. Read more.

Marco Verratti 'informs Paris Saint-Germain of plans to leave'

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti could be on his way out of the French club after five years as he has reportedly made clear his intention to quit. Read more.

Arsenal eye double swoop for Sunderland youngsters?

Arsenal are reportedly planning a £5m bid for Sunderland youngsters Joel Asoro and Benjamin Mbunga-Kimpioka. Read more.

Rangers complete Daniel Candeias signing

Rangers complete the signing of winger Daniel Candeias from Benfica on a two-year deal. Read more.

Lazio 'planning £9m Marten de Roon bid following Middlesbrough relegation'

Lazio are reportedly leading the chase to sign Middlesbrough midfielder Marten de Roon, while fellow Italian clubs Roma and Atalanta are also thought to be interested. Read more.

Former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry joins Bayern Munich

Former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry joins Bayern Munich on a three-year deal from Werder Bremen. Read more.

Riyad Mahrez 'prefers Barcelona move over Arsenal, Chelsea'

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez is reportedly holding out for a summer switch to Barcelona amid reported interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. Read more.

Liverpool plotting move for Southampton playmaker Dusan Tadic?

Liverpool reportedly identify Southampton winger Dusan Tadic as a potential transfer target following their failed pursuit of Virgil van Dijk. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur outcast Moussa Sissoko linked with Marseille move

Tottenham Hotspur could recoup a large amount of the £30m fee paid to sign Moussa Sissoko from Newcastle United as Marseille are reportedly interested. Read more.

Report: West Ham United offer Premier League lifeline to Joe Hart

Joe Hart could reportedly be taken on loan by West Ham United for a year before joining permanently, as the Hammers cannot meet his current £18m valuation. Read more.

Manchester City 'withdraw interest in signing Virgil van Dijk'

Manchester City are reportedly the latest side to withdraw their interest in signing Southampton's Virgil van Dijk, leaving Chelsea as his only possible destination. Read more.

West Ham United put midfielder Robert Snodgrass up for sale?

A report claims that West Ham United are willing to take a financial hit on Robert Snodgrass, who is available to purchase just four months after joining from Hull City. Read more.

Report: West Bromwich Albion want Everton midfielder James McCarthy

Everton midfielder James McCarthy, rumoured to be available for as little as £15m, is said to be a summer transfer target for Premier League rivals West Bromwich Albion. Read more.

Report: Everton close in on £20m-rated Ajax captain Davy Klaassen

Everton boss Ronald Koeman is reportedly on the brink of completing the £20m capture of Davy Klaassen from Ajax, with a deal to be confirmed in the next 10 days. Read more.

Liverpool to table £40m offer for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will reportedly be made the subject of a £40m bid by Liverpool, which may force Arsenal to cash in on the England international. Read more.

Arsenal 'willing to pay £50m for Real Madrid ace James Rodriguez'

A report claims that Arsenal will return with a £50m offer for James Rodriguez, but that could still fall some way short of Real Madrid's asking price. Read more.