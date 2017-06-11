Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will reportedly be made the subject of a £40m bid by Liverpool, which may force Arsenal to cash in on the England international.

Liverpool will test Arsenal's resolve by making an official £40m bid for versatile ace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to a report.

The England international, on the scoresheet in Saturday's World Cup qualifying draw with Scotland, is said to be a long-term target for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Following months of speculation, it was claimed last week that Oxlade-Chamberlain is now seriously considering his future in North London and could be tempted to push through an exit this summer.

With 12 months left to run on his current deal, and no plans in place to extend those terms, The Express suggests that Klopp will table a big-money bid for the 23-year-old, with his hopes of signing Mohamed Salah for a similar fee currently in the balance.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was used at wing-back in the closing weeks of the 2016-17 season, but openly admits that he sees himself as more of a central midfielder in the mould of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.