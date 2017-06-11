New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Liverpool to table £40m offer for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?

Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will reportedly be made the subject of a £40m bid by Liverpool, which may force Arsenal to cash in on the England international.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 at 09:58 UK

Liverpool will test Arsenal's resolve by making an official £40m bid for versatile ace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to a report.

The England international, on the scoresheet in Saturday's World Cup qualifying draw with Scotland, is said to be a long-term target for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Following months of speculation, it was claimed last week that Oxlade-Chamberlain is now seriously considering his future in North London and could be tempted to push through an exit this summer.

With 12 months left to run on his current deal, and no plans in place to extend those terms, The Express suggests that Klopp will table a big-money bid for the 23-year-old, with his hopes of signing Mohamed Salah for a similar fee currently in the balance.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was used at wing-back in the closing weeks of the 2016-17 season, but openly admits that he sees himself as more of a central midfielder in the mould of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Joe Gomez of Liverpool FC looks to pass the ball during the international friendly match between Adelaide United and Liverpool FC at Adelaide Oval on July 20, 2015
Read Next:
Three-way battle for Liverpool's Gomez?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jurgen Klopp, Mohamed Salah, Steven Gerrard, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Alexis Sanchez completes move from Arsenal to Manchester City?
 James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Arsenal 'willing to pay £50m for Real Madrid ace James Rodriguez'
 Olivier Giroud waves during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
West Ham United 'to make audacious bid for Olivier Giroud'
Buffon welcomes Szczesny, Donnarumma linksLiverpool to table £40m offer for Ox?Arsenal 'lining up £10m Golovin offer'Pickford: 'I want no distractions at Euros'Arsenal join race for Hakan Calhanoglu?
Man City make move for Arsenal youngster?Sanogo among released Arsenal quartetOnyekuru: 'I want first-team football'Nicholas: 'Arsenal should target key trio'Arsenal to lower Kieran Gibbs valuation?
> Arsenal Homepage
More Liverpool News
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Manchester City 'withdraw interest in signing Virgil van Dijk'
 Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Liverpool to table £40m offer for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Virgil van Dijk 'received secret messages from Jurgen Klopp'
Three-way battle for Liverpool's Gomez?Lucas Leiva to leave LiverpoolLiverpool to sign Turkish winger Mor?Ward: 'I want to stay at Huddersfield'Watkins replaces Woodburn in Wales squad
Southampton 'content with Liverpool apology'Lucas Leiva keen on Gremio returnVan Dijk responds to transfer talkSouthampton 'to demand £75m for Van Dijk'Douglas Costa on Liverpool, Barca radar?
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 