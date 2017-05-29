Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain hopes to emulate Steven Gerrard

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Victor Moses during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
© SilverHub
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain admits that he is grateful to be given minutes in any position for Arsenal, but prefers playing through the middle like Steven Gerrard.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 at 09:56 UK

Versatile Arsenal ace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has revealed that he intends to settle on a central-midfield role in an attempt to emulate Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

The 23-year-old, linked with a switch to Anfield in recent months, has found himself in a number of positions right across the field.

After finding himself in a wing-back role when fit in the closing weeks of the 2016-17 season, culminating in another solid display against Chelsea in the FA Cup final, Oxlade-Chamberlain admits that he would now like to feature through the middle more often.

"Playing for a team like Arsenal, it ends up being more of a right-wing job," he told BT Sport. "I get the ball from deeper and the plays into my hands more.

"At the end of the day, it's given me minutes and I'm not one to complain. But, the centre-mid role... I've always wanted to be Steven Gerrard, so I've still got a hope of that!"

Oxlade-Chamberlain featured 29 times for Arsenal in the Premier League last season, but started in a central-midfield position just twice.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Victor Moses during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Read Next:
Ox hails "most special" trophy of all
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Steven Gerrard, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey celebrates scoring during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Result: Aaron Ramsey wins gripping FA Cup final for Arsenal
 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Victor Moses during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain hopes to emulate Steven Gerrard
 Alexis Sanchez is congratulated by Granit Xhaka after scoring during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Chelsea captain Gary Cahill: 'Offside rule needs sorting'
Wenger: 'I should've sorted contract sooner'Ox hails "most special" trophy of allHolding 'lost for words' after FA Cup winAaron Ramsey wants Arsene Wenger stayCoquelin dedicates cup final win to Wenger
Wenger hails "unbelievable" MertesackerNacho Monreal a target for Athletic Bilbao?Chelsea 'forgot' to wear black armbandsMertesacker: 'I didn't feel any pressure'Conte hails "special" Mertesacker display
> Arsenal Homepage
More Liverpool News
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Victor Moses during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain hopes to emulate Steven Gerrard
 A delighted Simon Mignolet after the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Simon Mignolet: 'Stoke City match was turning point in Liverpool career'
 Retired Liverpool football club player Jamie Carragher arrives for a memorial service to mark the 25th anniversary of the Hillsborough Disaster at Anfield Stadium on April 15, 2014
Jamie Carragher reignites Danny Simpson feud
Emre Can wins PL Goal of the Season awardLiverpool 'to enter Benjamin Mendy race'Klopp to break transfer record for Keita?Gerrard: Liverpool "blessed" to have KloppTite 'unsurprised' Barca want Coutinho
Alex Manninger to retire from footballLiverpool reject Celtic bid for Wilson?Carragher mocks Terry over contrived subKlopp may have to wait for transfersResult: Liverpool cruise to victory in Sydney
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 