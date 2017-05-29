Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain admits that he is grateful to be given minutes in any position for Arsenal, but prefers playing through the middle like Steven Gerrard.

Versatile Arsenal ace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has revealed that he intends to settle on a central-midfield role in an attempt to emulate Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

The 23-year-old, linked with a switch to Anfield in recent months, has found himself in a number of positions right across the field.

After finding himself in a wing-back role when fit in the closing weeks of the 2016-17 season, culminating in another solid display against Chelsea in the FA Cup final, Oxlade-Chamberlain admits that he would now like to feature through the middle more often.

"Playing for a team like Arsenal, it ends up being more of a right-wing job," he told BT Sport. "I get the ball from deeper and the plays into my hands more.

"At the end of the day, it's given me minutes and I'm not one to complain. But, the centre-mid role... I've always wanted to be Steven Gerrard, so I've still got a hope of that!"

Oxlade-Chamberlain featured 29 times for Arsenal in the Premier League last season, but started in a central-midfield position just twice.