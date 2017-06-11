Tottenham Hotspur could recoup a large amount of the £30m fee paid to sign Moussa Sissoko from Newcastle United as Marseille are reportedly interested.

Ligue 1 side Marseille are reportedly weighing up a move for midfielder Moussa Sissoko to bring an end to his disappointing spell with Tottenham Hotspur.

The France international has failed to impress at White Hart Lane since setting Spurs back £30m to sign from Championship-bound Newcastle United last September.

Tottenham are said to be willing to cut their losses by offloading Sissoko this summer, offering him to wealthy Chinese suitors in an attempt to recoup as as much of their transfer fee as possible.

It is suggested by The Mirror that Marseille have shown an interest, however, thanks to their backing of an American billionaire as they attempt to challenge at the top of the French top flight.

Marseille see landing Sissoko as a signal of intent, despite his lack of impact in North London during 2016-17 when registering two assists and zero goals in 34 appearances.