Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez is reportedly holding out for a move to Spanish giants Barcelona this summer.

The 26-year-old has asked to leave the Foxes when the transfer window reopens having stayed with the club following their Premier League title triumph last summer.

Barcelona were thought to be considering a bid last year and are reportedly still interested in the Algeria international despite his form dropping off for much of the 2016-17 campaign.

Arsenal are understood to have tabled a bid for Mahrez, while there is also reported interest from Chelsea, but Sport claims that the winger has his heart set on a move to the Camp Nou.

However, the reports also suggests that Barcelona have told Mahrez to be patient as their priorities for the current transfer market are to sign a right-back and a midfielder.

Mahrez joined Leicester for just £560,000 in 2014 and has since gone on to score 35 goals in 138 appearances.