Craig Shakespeare 'agrees three-year Leicester City deal'

Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Bournemouth on May 21, 2017
Craig Shakespeare reportedly agrees a new three-year contract to continue as Leicester City's head coach.
Craig Shakespeare has reportedly agreed a new three-year contract to continue as Leicester City's head coach.

Former number two Shakespeare was appointed Leicester manager in March following the dismissal of Claudio Ranieri, who sensationally led the Foxes to the 2015-16 Premier League title.

The 53-year-old won eight, drew three and lost five of his 16 matches in charge of the English outfit, and according to Sky Sports News, he has signed a three-year contract after successful talks earlier this week.

The same report claims that Leicester will announce the news 'over the next 24 hours' as they look ahead to the new campaign.

Leicester, who reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League in their debut appearance in the competition, ultimately ended the 2016-17 Premier League season in 12th position - 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

One of Shakespeare's first tasks will be to address the future of Riyad Mahrez, who has expressed a desire to leave the King Power Stadium in this summer's transfer window.

