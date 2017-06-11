New Transfer Talk header

West Ham United put midfielder Robert Snodgrass up for sale?

West Ham United's Adrian and Robert Snodgrass celebrate victory over Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, 2017
A report claims that West Ham United are willing to take a financial hit on Robert Snodgrass, who is available to purchase just four months after joining from Hull City.
West Ham United are reportedly hoping to offload Robert Snodgrass this summer after featuring just eight times for the club since his January move from Hull City.

The Scotland international, recently linked with a switch to newly-promoted Brighton & Hove Albion, is said to be available for less than the £10m United paid for him just over four months ago.

According to The Mirror, the Hammers will take a financial hit on Snodgrass as he does not fit their system, but he is only willing to join another Premier League side.

Championship clubs Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday are also credited with showing an interest in the 29-year-old, who is rumoured to earn £50,000 a week at the London Stadium.

Snodgrass managed seven goals and three assists in 20 Prem outings for Hull in the first half of the campaign, but failed to net and registered only two assists when joining West Ham.

