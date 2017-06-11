Riyad Mahrez says that, despite the ongoing speculation over his Leicester City future, there are currently no offers on the table from elsewhere.

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez has revealed that no formal offers have yet been made to sign him despite the strong rumoured interest from Arsenal and Barcelona.

The Algeria international intends to leave the King Power Stadium this summer after declaring that he has achieved all that he possibly can at the club.

Chelsea are understood to have shown an interest in the 26-year-old, but Arsenal and Barcelona are widely considered to be the two sides most interested in his signature.

Mahrez, a £560,000 signing from Le Havre in 2014, is still unsure where his future lies as no approach has officially been made by any of the interested parties.

"There's a big difference between an offer and speculation, so there is nothing on the table at the moment," he told Algerian outlet Elheddaf Television.

"The chairman and I agreed that I would stay another year at the club and that he would let me leave at the end of the season. I think it would be the right time for me to leave, I have experienced everything at this football club."

Mahrez, named the PFA Play of the Year in Leicester's title-winning campaign, has scored 35 goals from 138 appearances for City in all competitions.