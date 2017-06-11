New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal eye double swoop for Sunderland youngsters?

Joel Asoro in action for Sunderland
Arsenal are reportedly planning a £5m bid for Sunderland youngsters Joel Asoro and Benjamin Mbunga-Kimpioka.
Arsenal are eyeing up a double swoop for Sunderland youngsters Joel Asoro and Benjamin Mbunga-Kimpioka, according to reports.

The 18-year-old Asoro joined the Black Cats in 2015 and made his first-team debut last season, becoming Sunderland's youngest ever Premier League player in the process.

The Sweden Under-21 international is also thought to be on the radar of Liverpool, Everton and Southampton, but the Sunderland Echo reports that Arsenal are leading the race for his signature.

The report also claims that the Gunners could sign Asoro's compatriot Mbunga-Kimpioka too, despite the 17-year-old having not made a single first-team appearance for Sunderland since joining last summer.

Both players are expected to be given more chances next season following Sunderland's relegation from the top flight, but Arsenal are eager to poach the pair and could make a £5m bid for both.

Arsenal have already completed one signing this summer, bringing in Saed Kolasinac on a free transfer from Schalke 04.

Arsene Wenger
Arsenal 'join Joel Asoro race'
