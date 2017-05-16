David Moyes reveals that Sunderland may "have to take the kids" to Arsenal on Tuesday night due to a number of injury concerns.

Sunderland manager David Moyes has admitted that he is concerned about the number of players complaining of injury in his squad, claiming that he may "have to take the kids" to face Arsenal.

The Black Cats' injury list continues to grow, as Jason Denayer and Victor Anichebe both hobbled off in the first half of Saturday's 2-0 loss to Swansea City.

Moyes is unlikely to have either player back in time for Tuesday's trip to the Emirates Stadium, while George Honeyman is also struggling after Lamine Kone fell on top of him in training.

With other unnamed players also at risk of missing out, Moyes admits that he may have to turn to his Under-23s squad for the penultimate game of a bleak season.

"I'm more concerned that I have now got a couple others who are saying they have got injuries as well," he told reporters. "So I need to make sure I have got a team to put out. We will definitely have a team to put out and we will go there and be committed but there are one or two we are not sure about.

"I won't say [who] just now but there are a couple of others we are concerned about. It might be that we have to take the kids with us to Arsenal but that is not a problem."

Joel Asoro, Josh Maja and Elliot Embleton are likely to come into Moyes's consideration, even though Sunderland's Under-23s side have a big match against Porto on Wednesday.