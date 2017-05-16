May 16, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
Sunderland
 

David Moyes: 'Sunderland may have to field kids at Arsenal'

Sunderland manager David Moyes during the Premier League match against Bournemouth on April 29, 2017
© SilverHub
David Moyes reveals that Sunderland may "have to take the kids" to Arsenal on Tuesday night due to a number of injury concerns.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 15, 2017 at 13:11 UK

Sunderland manager David Moyes has admitted that he is concerned about the number of players complaining of injury in his squad, claiming that he may "have to take the kids" to face Arsenal.

The Black Cats' injury list continues to grow, as Jason Denayer and Victor Anichebe both hobbled off in the first half of Saturday's 2-0 loss to Swansea City.

Moyes is unlikely to have either player back in time for Tuesday's trip to the Emirates Stadium, while George Honeyman is also struggling after Lamine Kone fell on top of him in training.

With other unnamed players also at risk of missing out, Moyes admits that he may have to turn to his Under-23s squad for the penultimate game of a bleak season.

"I'm more concerned that I have now got a couple others who are saying they have got injuries as well," he told reporters. "So I need to make sure I have got a team to put out. We will definitely have a team to put out and we will go there and be committed but there are one or two we are not sure about.

"I won't say [who] just now but there are a couple of others we are concerned about. It might be that we have to take the kids with us to Arsenal but that is not a problem."

Joel Asoro, Josh Maja and Elliot Embleton are likely to come into Moyes's consideration, even though Sunderland's Under-23s side have a big match against Porto on Wednesday.

David Moyes looks dejected during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Sunderland on April 26, 2017
Read Next:
David Moyes: 'Big changes needed'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for David Moyes, Jason Denayer, Victor Anichebe, George Honeyman, Lamine Kone, Joel Asoro, Elliot Embleton, Josh Maja, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez warms up before the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Arsenal on April 17, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Alexis Sanchez to undergo late fitness test'
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger takes swipe at West Ham United for display against Liverpool
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Live Commentary: Stoke City 1-4 Arsenal - as it happened
Moyes: 'I may have to field kids at Arsenal'Palace draw up new deal for Zaha?Wenger: 'CL miss would not change plans'Wenger congratulates Chelsea on titleArsenal 'wrap up deal for Sead Kolasinac'
Holding pleased to "silence" Stoke fansWenger unsure on Alexis Sanchez injuryOlivier Giroud: 'We will keep fighting'Result: Arsenal close in on top fourTeam News: Giroud up front for Arsenal
> Arsenal Homepage
More Sunderland News
Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente celebrates after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
Result: Swansea City on brink of safety with win at Stadium of Light
 Sunderland manager David Moyes during the Premier League match against Bournemouth on April 29, 2017
David Moyes: 'Sunderland may have to field kids at Arsenal'
 Sebastian Larsson of Sunderland in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland AFC and Stoke City FC at the Stadium of Light on November 28, 2015 in Sunderland, United Kingdom.
Sebastian Larsson: 'Sunderland players must accept fan criticism'
David Moyes: 'Big changes needed'Team News: Swans unchanged for Sunderland tripLive Commentary: Sunderland 0-2 Swansea City -as it happenedFiorentina to make move for Larsson?Celtic hold interest in Fabio Borini?
Rodwell to avoid Sunderland wage-cut?Bournemouth up bid to sign Terry, Defoe?Moyes surprised by Defoe contract clauseMoyes: 'Sunderland will be biggest club'Cape Town City reveal Pienaar interest
> Sunderland Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford36117183759-2240
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
 