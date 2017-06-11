Lazio are reportedly leading the chase to sign Middlesbrough midfielder Marten de Roon, while fellow Italian clubs Roma and Atalanta are also thought to be interested.

Lazio have reportedly identified Middlesbrough midfielder Marten de Roon as a possible transfer target this summer.

De Roon only joined Boro for £12m last year, but he was unable to prevent the team from being relegated from the Premier League and is now expected to leave the club following their demotion.

The Daily Mail reports that Lazio are one of three Serie A clubs interested in the 26-year-old, along with capital rivals Roma and Atalanta.

Lazio are understood to be leading the chase for the Dutchman, but the Italian outfit are reportedly unwilling to spend any more than £9m, while Middlesbrough are reluctant to make a loss.

New Boro boss Garry Monk is eager to keep the majority of his star players together as they bid for immediate promotion back to the Premier League next season.

De Roon scored five goals in 35 appearances for Boro across all competitions last season.