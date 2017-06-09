Middlesbrough have confirmed the appointment of Garry Monk as their new manager.
More to follow.
Middlesbrough have confirmed the appointment of Garry Monk as their new manager.
More to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Aston Villa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barnsley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Birmingham CityBirmingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Bolton WanderersBolton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Brentford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Bristol City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Burton Albion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Cardiff CityCardiff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Derby CountyDerby
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Fulham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Hull City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Ipswich TownIpswich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Leeds UnitedLeeds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Middlesbrough
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Millwall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Norwich CityNorwich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Preston North EndPreston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Queens Park RangersQPR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Reading
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Sunderland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Wolverhampton WanderersWolves
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|> Full Version