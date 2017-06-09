Crowd generic

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough confirm Garry Monk appointment

Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Middlesbrough confirm the appointment of Garry Monk as their new manager.
Middlesbrough have confirmed the appointment of Garry Monk as their new manager.

More to follow.

