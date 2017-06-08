Report: Garry Monk on radar of Middlesbrough, Sunderland

Swansea Citys English manager Garry Monk sits in the dugout during the English Premier League football match between Swansea City and Leicester City at The Liberty Stadium in Swansea, south Wales on December 5, 2015.
Championship duo Middlesbrough and Sunderland are said to be interested in recruiting ex-Leeds United boss Garry Monk as their new manager.
Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 21:26 UK

Garry Monk has emerged as a managerial target for Middlesbrough and Sunderland, according to reports.

The 38-year-old is currently without a club after leaving Leeds United in May, having guided the Yorkshire club to seventh place in the Championship last season.

According to The Mirror, Boro appeared to be in the driving seat for Monk as they look for a permanent appointment after relegation from the Premier League.

However, the Teessiders will reportedly face competition from their North-East rivals, who are seeking a replacement for David Moyes as they too bid to bounce back from the second tier.

Monk was also said to be a target for Hull City and Norwich City, although the former look set to appoint ex-Russia manager Leonid Slutsky and the latter recruited former Borussia Dortmund reserve team coach Daniel Farke.

